Gold Broke Through The Ceiling
Date
9/13/2024 2:28:24 PM
After three weeks of consolidation, gold moved decisively upwards, hitting a record above $2572 per troy ounce on the spot market on Friday. The price rise has approached 3% since the beginning of the week and 25% since the beginning of the year, well ahead of the major Stock market indices and against the general decline in base metals.
