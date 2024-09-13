IMEC & World Business Chicago Announce Strategic Partnership To Drive The Future Of Manufacturing In Chicago

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMEC and World Business Chicago (WBC) announce a new partnership aimed at aligning strategies and resources to strengthen Chicago's sector and drive inclusive economic growth. As global trends reshape the manufacturing landscape-from evolving and shifting chains to workforce dynamics-this partnership is focused on preparing Chicago for the future of manufacturing while leveraging the city's deep industrial roots.



The partnership will focus on key initiatives designed to elevate Chicago's position as a global manufacturing hub. This includes the third annual Manufacturing Month Series in October, where IMEC will serve as a planning partner, participate in tours of local manufacturers, and provide the keynote address at the DPD-WBC Manufacturing Award Ceremony. The series will spotlight more than a dozen manufacturers and bring together industry stakeholders. Additionally, IMEC and WBC will co-host three manufacturing roundtables through the end of 2024, creating a platform for industry leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue on topics like leadership, workforce development, and the rapidly evolving technology landscape that is reshaping the sector.



"Our nation is experiencing a pivotal manufacturing moment, driven by shifting geopolitics, supply chain realignments, and the transition toward next-generation technologies," said David Boulay, President, IMEC. "This partnership with World Business Chicago allows us to address these changes head-on by supporting small and mid-sized manufacturers-the backbone of Chicago's manufacturing ecosystem-while preparing them for what's next."



Chicago has a rich manufacturing tradition, and this partnership aims to harness that legacy while looking forward. The collaboration also addresses key challenges such as the demographic shift, as retiring boomers pass ownership to a more diverse next generation, and the need for increased productivity through investments in skills and automation.



"We're thrilled to collaborate with Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center to build on our shared vision of supporting local manufacturers," said Kyle Schulz, Chief Growth Officer, World Business Chicago. "As the manufacturing sector evolves, it's critical that we focus on workforce development, embracing new technologies, and ensuring that the next generation of manufacturing is driven by innovation and inclusivity."



As part of the partnership, IMEC and WBC's Research Center will jointly develop bi-monthly infographics analyzing subsectors of the Chicagoland manufacturing economy, and they will release a co-branded digital newsletter to engage a network of over 250 manufacturers, agencies, and partners with insights and updates.



For more information on upcoming events and related research follow the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center and World Business Chicago online.

About Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center:



The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) serves as the state's U.S. Department of Commerce NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership center. IMEC is a team of industry improvement specialists dedicated to providing Illinois Manufacturers with the solutions, tools, and resources to create sustainable, competitive futures. IMEC drives growth through enterprise excellence, helping organizations become more effective and efficient through tailored solutions and support. In 2023, they assisted over 2,500 companies and helped create or retain over 5,200 jobs, resulting in over $650M aggregate impact to the Illinois economy. For more information, visit .



About World Business Chicago:

World Business Chicago (WBC) is the City of Chicago's public-private economic development agency focused on driving inclusive growth and job creation, supporting businesses, and promoting Chicago as a leading global city. WBC's mission is to position Chicago as the most business-friendly global city by advancing equitable economic growth that benefits all Chicagoans.



