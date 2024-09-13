Metlife Supports Pollinator Health

Our bees in North Carolina produced 311 pounds of honey in 2023, flying 17 million miles in the process! Watch to see how our partnership with Bee Downtown is supporting sustainable and pollinator health, while simultaneously driving employee engagement.

In an effort to promote the of pollinators, MetLife supports programs that maintain beehives at some of our office locations. At our Cary, North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida, campuses we partner with Bee Downtown to maintain honey beehives and provide year-round employee engagement opportunities. In North Carolina, these bees produced 311 pounds of honey in 2023 (double the state average), flying an estimated 17 million miles in the process.

MetLife also sponsors beehives maintained by our partnership with The Best Bees Company at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which seeks to promote pollination in the surrounding meadowlands' ecosystem. MetLife and MIM also originate investments that support biodiversity and healthy ecosystems.

