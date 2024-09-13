Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical imaging workstations market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.96 billion in 2023 to $5.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical diagnosis, medical training and education, picture archiving and communication systems (pacs), radiology department efficiency, precision medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical imaging workstations market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable workstation solutions, patient-centric care, multi-modal imaging integration, telehealth services, global health preparedness.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Imaging Workstations Market

The rising number of outpatients is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging workstations market. Outpatients refer to patients who require medical care without staying in the hospital overnight. In recent years, outpatient visits have significantly increased while inpatient discharges have decreased, especially for imaging. Imaging services have been shifting from the inpatient setting to the outpatient one. Due to new payer demands and patient preferences, there has been a considerable impetus for these outpatient services as standalone facilities.



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical imaging workstations market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Medical Systems Inc., Fujifilm Healthcare Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Major companies operating in the medical imaging workstations market are focused on introducing dynamic gamma functions to gain a competitive edge in the market. This feature analyzes the entire screen content and selects the appropriate gamma curve for each individual pixel in real time, thereby delivering optimized contrast, brightness, and gamma for color images without requiring any user intervention.

Segments:

1) By Modality: Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Mammography, Other Modalities

2) By Component: Visualization Software, Display Units, Display Controller Cards, Central Processing Units

3) By Usage: Thick Client Workstations, Thin Client Workstations

4) By Application: Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Other End-user

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical imaging workstations market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical imaging workstations market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Definition

Medical imaging workstations refer to systems and software used in the radiology departments of hospitals or diagnostic centers to provide diagnostic information of patients based on imaging. Medical imaging workstations are primarily used to view and interpret pictures for patient diagnosis. It is a component of digital imaging systems that aids in accurate diagnosis and clear visualization of abnormalities.

Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical imaging workstations market size, medical imaging workstations market drivers and trends, medical imaging workstations market major players, medical imaging workstations competitors' revenues, medical imaging workstations market positioning, and medical imaging workstations market growth across geographies. The medical imaging workstations market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

