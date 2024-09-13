Cloudbyz Recognized In Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® For Life Sciences EDC Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz, a leader in cloud-based clinical trial management solutions, is proud to be recognized in the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Products. This recognition places Cloudbyz among the top performers in delivering intuitive and scalable EDC solutions globally.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a renowned benchmark that assesses service providers on two critical dimensions: impact and vision & capability. Cloudbyz's inclusion in this report underscores its commitment to empowering clinical research with cutting-edge technology designed to optimize data collection, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve trial outcomes.

"We are honored to be acknowledged in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for EDC solutions," said Dinesh Kashyap, CEO and Founder of Cloudbyz. "This recognition validates our dedication to transforming clinical trials with an integrated, user-friendly platform that addresses the complex needs of life sciences organizations. Our goal is to enable more efficient trials and deliver faster results, ultimately supporting life-saving therapies."

Key Highlights of Cloudbyz's EDC Solution:



Cloudbyz's EDC platform is modular and scalable , supporting trials of any size and complexity.

It enables real-time data capture , providing insights for more effective decision-making.

The platform seamlessly integrates with CTMS and eTMF, ensuring streamlined trial workflows.

It ensures compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 and global regulations, reducing compliance risks. Cloudbyz's EDC unifies clinical data management , integrating ePRO, eConsent, and eCOA for efficient handling.

About Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Report

The PEAK Matrix® assessment is an industry-standard evaluation that recognizes leading providers based on market impact, portfolio strength, and delivery capability. The report serves as a vital resource for organizations seeking to select technology partners in the clinical development space.

This recognition by Everest Group reaffirms Cloudbyz's leadership in driving digital transformation for clinical trials, enhancing collaboration among sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and investigators to deliver more accurate, patient-centered research.

For more details on Cloudbyz's recognition in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® contact Pooja Sood at [email protected] .

About Cloudbyz

Cloudbyz enables life sciences organizations to run faster, more efficient clinical trials with a cloud-based platform built on Salesforce. Offering a fully integrated suite of solutions, including CTMS, EDC, eTMF, and Safety & Pharmacovigilance. Cloudbyz helps drive operational efficiency, improve compliance, and deliver life-saving treatments to patients more quickly. Visit

SOURCE Cloudbyz

