Finland Announces New Aid Package To Ukraine Worth EU 118 M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, announced that Finland will deliver more defense equipment to Ukraine on the government's proposal.

This is according to the press servic of the of Defense of Finland, reported by Ukrinform.

This will be the 25th package of defense equipment from Finland.

"Finland will deliver more defence materiel to Ukraine. The President of the Republic decided on the matter, on the proposal of the Government, on 13 September 2024," the message reads.

The estimated cost of the package is EUR

118 million, while the total value of military aid provided by Finland since the start of the war has reached EUR

2.3

billion.

“Developments in the war in Ukraine continue to be serious. As promised, Finland will continue to provide material assistance. Our message to partner countries is that we must not give up,” Finnish Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen said.

Details on the content of the assistance, the way it is delivered or schedule will not be provided for security reasons.

As reported by Ukrinform, Finland is increasing its defense capabilities and cooperation with partners and preparing to defend itself, but does not consider such actions a threat to any other country.