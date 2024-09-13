Ivalua Officially Confirmed As A Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been officially registered as a Partner Dematerialization (PDP) by the French

General Directorate of Public Finance (DGFiP)

with the registration number 0045.

This critical step in the PDP process demonstrates Ivalua's commitment to the French Government's drive to automate tax collection through e-invoicing, which is scheduled to start in 2026 and will empower touchless invoice processing for our clients.

Ivalua's PDP service, called the Government Gateway, supports the PDP requirements including the transmission and receipt of electronic invoices of the three standard formats, all lifecycle messages plus the e-reporting obligations. The Government Gateway is a standalone PDP service that is fully ISO 27001 certified and hosted in France with 24/7 support. For maximum benefit, the solution seamlessly integrates into Ivalua's Spend Management platform, which is itself a Dematerialization Operator (OD).

By connecting the Government Gateway into Ivalua, companies can interact with suppliers in compliance with the new e-invoicing regulations and pay suppliers at the right time. To do this, Ivalua has strengthened its supplier collaboration features to allow invoices being sent via an alternative PDP to be visualized within the client's Ivalua supplier portal. This includes the ability to address exceptions and still receive PDF emails from small or international suppliers within the same workflow.

"The official registration of Ivalua as a PDP provider demonstrates our continued support for the French Government's efforts to digitize invoicing and takes Ivalua further in our commitment to streamlining invoice processing, reducing manual efforts, and improving business efficiency," said David Khuat-Duy, founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Ivalua has moved beyond delivering a simple PDP, we offer an environment where the finance team can automate their global electronic invoice process and pay suppliers at the right time helping drive global compliance, block

fraud, and manage risks in real-time."

