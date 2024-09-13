BOOH World Presents New Telegram Play To Earn Game For Meme Fans, Eyeing Dual Token Launch

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Stockholm, Sweden, 13th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The team behind BOOH World is proudly announcing the launch of its new game, Booh Brawlers. With the idea of adding gamification to the memecoin niche, BOOH World is giving users both fun and rewards, as it is a play-to-earn game.

The project's vision is to turn memecoins into ghosts in BOOH World, giving these coins eternal life instead of a short-lived existence with no utility. The simple and strong tokenomics system supporting the game and its community is already appealing to many Web3 enthusiasts.

Entering the Chaos of Booh Brawlers: An Unhinged Tournament of Degens

The BOOH Brawlers Play to Earn Game on Telegram will launch this coming Friday, the 13th of September. It's a fun game with character customization features, pitting people against other players in epic tournaments. Players level up and gain cool customized characters with unlocked equipment. As is often the case in crypto, the game will give out special airdrop rewards for its players.

However, the game isn't all about thrashing opponents and being the ultimate champion. BOOH Brawlers comes with a bigger motivation: proceeds from this game will be used for buying up and then burning $BOOH tokens. This means that playing the game can also add value to the $BOOH coin thanks to a classic deflationary token design.

Booh Brawlers is free to play for everybody, and the best players will get $BOOH airdrops from the project's airdrop allocation.

In the future, the project will implement PVP tournaments where people will be able to compete for $BOOH. At launch, the game will be completely free to play. The top players of the leaderboard will be rewarded with $BOOH airdrops using $BOOH tokens, where the winners take a share of the tournament pot. Anyone who dreams of fighting iconic meme legends like Doge and Pepe can find satisfaction in this game.

A New Memecoin Gaming Experience and a Fresh Gaming Community

A double token launch across Ethereum and Solana is at the core of the BOOH World project. The presale is live on Ethereum and will soon launch on Solana. Moreover, the team will give everyone a fair chance to take part in an upcoming airdrop. The specific $BOOH tokenomics mention an allocation scheme as follows:



30% of all issued tokens will cover airdrops and marketing operations

The team will devote a quarter (25%) of the tokens to game development operations

BOOH World will reserve 20% to fuel its deflationary tokenomics (token burn) and to create a reserve

The project will set aside 13% of the tokens for staking Finally, 12% of the tokens will go to the project's advisors.

Purchasing $BOOH tokens is pretty easy-it uses a built-in OTC widget on BOOH's website. Users will simply connect their wallets and follow several simple steps to buy the desired quantity of tokens.

The process of staking $BOOH tokens is also very straightforward. Users stake their locked or unlocked tokens by connecting to the staking widget on the website. The BOOH team mentions the possibility of having an APY up to 10% for staking. Additionally, community members will be able to earn more points when they join BOOH's Zealy page for contributions to the forthcoming airdrop.

After the game launch, when the first airdrop season ends, the team plans to move over the airdrop campaigns to the project's Telegram Game.

BOOH World's Vision and Roadmap

The focus of BOOH World is to bring meme culture into gaming in a completely new community experience. Powered by a solid tokenomics design, BOOH World has a vision to create an active and involved crypto community.

The project roadmap contains detailed development plans for three phases:

Stage 1 : The phase involves the website deployment, the creation of a token with a community platform, and a ghosting mechanism.

Stage 2 : The second phase includes the launch of the airdrop and a Telegram Game.

Stage 3 : The third and final stage involves the release of $BOOH on a centralized exchange. Alongside this, the platform plans to introduce a series of new BOOH World-themed games and launch the minting of NFT characters. The idea here is to turn the famous memecoin ghost characters into NFTs.

About BOOH World

BOOH World is a new crypto and Web3 gaming project dedicated to gaming and blockchain fans. With memecoins and the gaming industry quickly gaining popularity, BOOH World will marry the two worlds for a refreshing experience.

The imminent launch of the BOOH Brawlers game on Telegram is an example of this ambitious goal. This is a free-to-play, play to earn game with no betting involved.

The Ethereum presale is still running, and the planned sale on Solana is close. As for decentralized exchanges (DEXs), the project will also go live on Uniswap and Jupiter.

Those who would like to get more updates about the BOOH World project can visit the social media links below. BOOH's official website will also have all the information needed for interested parties to get involved in this new project.

