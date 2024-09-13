Hirschi Wins Again At Coppa Sabatini

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Fourth success in a row for the UAE Team Emirates rider

An in-form Marc Hirschi took yet another victory at the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini (197.6 km) adding to the success in the 2023 edition, the Swiss rider took the victory in 2024 too, preceding Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar) and Anders Foldager (Jayco-Alula).

Hirschi sealed the 71st seasonal success for UAE Team Emirates on the steep hill of Peccioli, at 37 km to go, when he attacked from the main group, overtaking the former members of the breakaway that had led the race until then.

The Swiss cyclist's advantage was immediately solid, 40”, that he managed to maintain on four chasing riders until the arrival with a perfect solo ride in the last lap of the final circuit.

Hirschi has now won his four latest races in which he participated (Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa, Gran Bretagne Classic, GP Industria & Artigianato and GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini).

Hirschi:“I knew the race; I knew it was demanding and I wanted to try this move from afar. I found myself alone in front and I pushed full throttle to prevent them from coming back from behind, I immediately managed to gain about 40 seconds, and I managed to win. This is a victory that added to last Sunday's in Larciano confirms my positive condition on the road to the World Championship in Zrich, at my home, in Switzerland.”

Results

1. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 4h53'00”

2. Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar) +28”

3. Anders Foldager (Jayco-Alula) s.t



