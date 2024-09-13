(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supervisory Control and Data (SCADA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in the SCADA market is driven by several factors that highlight the increasing demand for advanced monitoring and control systems in industrial operations. Firstly, the rising adoption of automation and digitalization across industries is fueling the demand for SCADA systems, as they enable efficient and reliable control of complex processes.

Technological advancements, particularly in IoT, AI, and cloud computing, are enhancing the capabilities of SCADA systems, making them more attractive to industrial operators seeking to optimize performance and reduce costs. The growing focus on cybersecurity is also a significant driver, as industries prioritize securing their critical infrastructure against potential cyber threats.

Additionally, regulatory requirements for safety and compliance in industries such as oil and gas, water management, and power generation are driving the adoption of SCADA systems to ensure adherence to standards. The increasing need for real-time data analysis and remote monitoring, especially in geographically dispersed operations, is further boosting market growth.

Lastly, the push towards sustainability and energy efficiency is encouraging industries to adopt SCADA systems that can monitor and optimize energy usage, contributing to environmental goals. These factors collectively support the robust growth and continuous innovation in the SCADA market, ensuring its relevance in the evolving industrial landscape.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



With Automation Being the Most Logical Choice for Process Improvements, Adoption of SCADA Systems Poised to Rise

Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in SCADA as a Tool to Enable Automation: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA

Focus on Urban Infrastructure Development Projects Supports Growth of SCADA Market

Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

SCADA Technology Playing a Critical Part in Enabling Industry 4.0

5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart Factories

Need for SCADA Grows with Increased Adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence

SCADA Systems Need to Evolve to Tap IIoT Opportunity

Deployment of WSNs Boosts the Performance & Flexibility of SCADA

With Mobility Gaining Prominence in Industrial Automation & Process Control, Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology

Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities for Mobile SCADA: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2024

IP SCADA Systems Raises Risk of Security Attacks

New Developments in Wireless SCADA

Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains

Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service

Big Data Analytics Improve Efficiency of SCADA Systems

Increasing Integration of SCADA with Corporate IT Systems

Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs

Market Benefits from Technological Advancements in SCADA Systems

As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure, Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight

SCADA Becomes Vital to Distribution, Transmission & Generation Assets in the Power Sector

Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for SCADA in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030

SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants

SCADA: Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making

Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Rising Interest in Automation Solutions Spurs Growth Potential of SCADA Technology in Oil & Gas Industry

As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, SCADA Systems Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024

Trend towards Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand

SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector SCADA Systems Remain Indispensable Technology for Solar Operators

