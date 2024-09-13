Yichang By Jiangsu Architetural Landscape Design Wins Silver In A' Landscape Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yichang

Jiangsu Architetural Landscape Design Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Riverside Park Project in Yichang

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of landscape design , has announced Jiangsu Architetural Landscape Design as a winner of the Silver A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award for their exceptional work titled "Yichang." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Yichang project within the landscape design industry, celebrating its innovative approach and outstanding execution.The Yichang project showcases the relevance of thoughtful landscape design in creating vibrant urban recreational spaces that seamlessly integrate nature, fun, and interaction. By addressing current trends and needs within the industry, such as expanding riverfront road systems, incorporating diverse businesses, and rejuvenating industrial relics, Jiangsu Architetural Landscape Design demonstrates how their work aligns with and advances landscape design standards and practices. The practical benefits of the Yichang design extend to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in the field.What sets the Yichang project apart is its unique blend of nature, recreation, and industrial heritage. The design team skillfully employed the concept of hyperlinks to expand the riverfront road system and create comfortable sitting areas with stunning river views. The infusion of diverse businesses into the park, along with the rejuvenation of the dock using a trendy industrial style, adds depth and character to the space. The incorporation of the Lipotes vexillifer theme park and dynamic sculptures not only adds an element of fun but also advocates for the protection of the local ecology.The recognition bestowed upon Jiangsu Architetural Landscape Design by the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award serves as motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and push the boundaries of landscape design, fostering a culture of creativity and progress within the industry.Yichang was designed by the talented team at Jiangsu Architetural Landscape Design, including Che Li, Huanyu Fang, Ming Wu, Xinpeng Yu, Yongjun Tang, and Fangye Cheng. Their collective expertise and dedication have been instrumental in bringing this remarkable project to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Yichang project and its designers at:About Jiangsu Architetural Landscape DesignJiangsu Architetural Landscape Design, founded in 1986, is a renowned design institute based in China, holding top-tier qualifications in architectural engineering, landscape architecture, and cultural relics protection. With a team of highly skilled professionals, including registered architects, engineers, and designers, the company has garnered a strong reputation for its exceptional design works across the globe. Jiangsu Architetural Landscape Design is committed to maintaining a sincere working attitude, delivering first-class product design standards, and providing high-quality service to create satisfactory architectural and landscape designs for its clients.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of landscape planning and garden design. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, which involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this esteemed recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the world of design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

