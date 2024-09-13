عربي


Kudelski Group Closes Sale Of SKIDATA To ASSA ABLOY


9/13/2024 4:19:24 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kudelski Group closes sale of SKIDATA to ASSA ABLOY
13.09.2024 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA September 13th 2024 The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, announced today that it has closed the sale of its SKIDATA business to the ASSA ABLOY Group.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are fueled by innovation and build trust. The core business activities of the Group include convergent digital media solutions for the entertainment industry, cybersecurity solutions for enterprise and government bodies, and IoT design solutions and lifecycle management.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with presence in 24 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

