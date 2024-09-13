Kudelski Group Closes Sale Of SKIDATA To ASSA ABLOY
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – September 13th 2024 – The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, announced today that it has closed the sale of its SKIDATA business to the ASSA ABLOY Group.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are fueled by innovation and build trust. The core business activities of the Group include convergent digital media solutions for the entertainment industry, cybersecurity solutions for enterprise and government bodies, and IoT design solutions and lifecycle management.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with presence in 24 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
Media contacts
Marc Ausoni
Kudelski Group
Senior Vice President – Internal Audit and Investor Relations
+41 21 732 05 49
...
Marc Demierre
Kudelski Group
Director Corporate Communications
+41 79 190 17 09
...
