Fundraising.AI Global Summit To Empower Nonprofits With Responsible + Beneficial AI Practices

The Fundraising Summit on Oct 1, 2024, empowers nonprofits to adopt responsible AI strategies for ethical and impactful fundraising.

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nonprofit sector is about to witness an event unlike any other. On October 1, 2024, the largest and most innovative one-day summit on artificial intelligence for the nonprofit sector will bring together over 47 forward-thinking sessions featuring some of the world's most innovative leaders in AI, marketing, and philanthropy.

The Fundraising Summit: Generate Good will offer nonprofits the tools, frameworks, and insights needed to tap into the power of AI, saving time, money, and energy-while raising more for their causes. This is a FREE + all-virtual event!

Key speakers, including Cassie Kozyrkov (Chief Decision Scientist at Google), Seth Godin (Bestselling Author and Marketing Visionary), Beth Kanter (Co-author of The Smart Nonprofit), Afua Bruce, Randy Fernando, and Nathan Chappell (AI for Social Good Expert), will guide participants on how to use AI to create meaningful and beneficial change for their organizations.

“As the facilitator of this gathering, I'm honored to bring together an incredible group of nonprofit professionals, service firms, and AI providers to provide a platform for insightful discussions and collaborations on the use of Responsible and Beneficial AI in fundraising,” said Mallory Erickson, Summit Host and creator of the Power Partners FormulaTM.“The goal is to equip the fundraising ecosystem with the knowledge and tools necessary to harness the potential of AI while upholding ethical and responsible practices.”

Unlock the Power of AI for Good

The world of nonprofit fundraising is evolving, and artificial intelligence (AI) is at the heart of this transformation. But how can your organization unlock the immense potential of AI while ensuring that it aligns with your mission and upholds responsible practices?

The Fundraising Summit will empower nonprofit leaders to use AI as a powerful asset, unlocking opportunities to improve efficiency and increase impact. With a focus on responsible implementation, this event will ensure that AI tools are used in ways that benefit not just organizations, but also the communities they serve.

Partners

The Fundraising Summit is made possible by the support of key leaders in the AI and nonprofit space, including GivingTuesday, Fundraise Up, Microsoft, Resource Alliance, AWS for Nonprofits and more. These partners are committed to helping nonprofits access the latest advancements in AI technology to further their missions.

The power of AI is in your hands. Will you leverage it to Generate Good?

Join us on October 1, 2024, for this groundbreaking event and be at the forefront of AI's potential in the nonprofit sector. For a full session lineup and registration, visit .

