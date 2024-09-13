(MENAFN- The Rio Times) analysts predict that Petrobras could soon reward its with up to $6 billion in extraordinary dividends.



This windfall could materialize in two phases: $4 billion by the end of 2024 and $2 billion in early 2025.



The bank's optimism stems from Petrobras' robust cash flow. Despite recent oil price fluctuations, the company's remains strong.



Goldman Sachs maintains a "buy" recommendation for Petrobras stock, setting ambitious price targets.



For American investors, the projects Petrobras' ADRs to reach $15.40. Brazilian markets could see ordinary shares hit R$43.40 and preferred shares climb to R$39.40.



These targets reflect confidence in Petrobras' future performance. Analysts Bruno Amorim, Guilherme Costa Martins, and Guilherme Bosso highlight Petrobras' appeal.







They point to its superior cash flow yield compared to global competitors. This advantage, coupled with potential extra dividends, makes the stock attractive.



However, the analysts temper their enthusiasm with caution. They note a reduced upside potential due to the recent oil price curve.



Even significant investment cuts might not fully offset this trend. The team also considers Petrobras' stock performance relative to weakening oil prices.



Oil markets have seen turbulence lately. Brent crude prices have dropped about 20% since June.



This decline prompted Goldman Sachs to revise its oil price forecast to $70-$85 per barrel. Several factors contribute to this outlook.

Goldman Sachs Forecasts $6B Petrobras Payout by 2025

Weak demand in China, a key oil consumer, plays a role. Unexpectedly high U.S. oil production adds to the supply pressure.



Positive surprises in OECD oil inventories further dampen price expectations. These elements combine to create a challenging environment for oil producers.



As of the report's release, Petrobras' stock reflected market uncertainty. Preferred shares dipped 0.88% to R$36.97, while ordinary shares fell 0.85% to R$40.62. These movements underscore the volatile nature of the oil industry.



Petrobras' potential dividend payout highlights its financial strength amid market challenges.



Investors now watch closely, balancing the promise of high dividends against global economic uncertainties. The coming months will reveal whether Goldman Sachs' optimistic forecast becomes reality.

