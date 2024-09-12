Global Wheat Prices Jump After Russia Attacks Grain Bulker In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Wheat futures rose 2.2% after Ukraine said a Russian missile hit a grain bulker in the Black Sea.
This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.
Wheat futures jumped by 2.2% after Ukraine announced that a Russian missile hit a ship carrying grain after it left Ukraine's territorial waters, the report said.
Futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose to $5.9175 a bushel, the highest since July 2024.
That said, the rise came ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, due September 12.
As reported, on September 12, Russia launched a missile strike targeting a civilian vessel transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt via the Black Sea.
