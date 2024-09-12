Global Wheat Prices Jump After Russia Attacks Grain Bulker In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Wheat futures rose 2.2% after Ukraine said a Russian missile hit a grain bulker in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

Wheat futures jumped by 2.2% after Ukraine announced that a Russian missile hit a ship carrying grain after it left Ukraine's territorial waters, the report said.

Futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose to $5.9175 a bushel, the highest since July 2024.

FTA with Turkey will help attract investments, rebuild Ukraine - ambassador

That said, the rise came ahead of the USDA's monthly and demand report, due September 12.

As reported, on September 12, Russia launched a missile strike targeting a civilian vessel transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt via the Black Sea.

Photo: Facebook / Volodymyr Zelensky