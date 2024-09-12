Kuwait Zakat House Continues Charitable Acts In Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait's Zakat House Dr. Majed Al-Azmi stressed the importance of humanitarian and charitable acts supervised by Kuwait Office for Charity Projects in Cairo, and contributing to helping the needy.

Speaking to KUNA after meeting with Egypt's of Awqaf Usama Al-Azhari on Thursday, Al-Azmi said they discussed ways of boosting of cooperation, mainly in humanitarian action.

The two sides also focused on means of facilitating the office's duties and removing obstacles to carry out projects across Egypt, Al-Azmi noted.

Egypt's Ministry of Awqaf plays a key role in supporting the office's efforts, he said, affirming continued humanitarian and charitable programs of the office.

He hoped that the current collaboration between the two sides could bear fruits for humanitarian and charitable projects inside Egypt.

The meeting featured some officials from the two sides, including head of the office Adnan al-Sabti and chief of the House's director general Khaled Al-Ouda.

Established in 1987 in Cairo, the office has been supervising and following charitable acts directed to those needy. (end)

