Morocco Announces First Monkey-Pox Case

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan announced on Thursday the first monkey-pox infection case.

In a press statement, it clarified that the health autorities discovered the patient through the protocol procedures. The patient received all the medical care needed in one of Marrakech's centers.

The ministry added that epidemiological investigations were conducted to identify the infected person's contacts list, monitor them, and take preventive measures to curtail spread of the epidemic by national and international health safety standards, noting that "the contacts have not shown any symptoms so far."(end)

