REDBREAST IRISH WHISKEY UNVEILS NEW PERMANENT EXPRESSION TO THE REDBREAST FAMILY: INTRODUCING REDBREAST 18 YEAR OLD

The award winning 18 Year Old is the first permanent new addition to the Redbreast family in four years and offers a unique twist for Redbreast with the addition of cream sherry casks in the aging process

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbreast, Ireland's most awarded single pot still whiskey* announced the release of its latest expression, Redbreast 18 Year Old. This new member of the Redbreast family has been meticulously crafted, offering a unique take on the classic Redbreast style.

Having already earned prestigious accolades throughout 2024's international global tasting competitions, including four Gold Medals from The Irish Whiskey Masters, Beverage Testing Institute, International Spirits Challenge, and International Wine & Spirit Competition, Redbreast 18 Year Old adds a new and exciting element to the Redbreast range as the first 18 Year Old release for the brand. Also a first for Redbreast, the new expression uses the addition of cream sherry casks for a unique and distinctive flavor and will be available for an MSRP of $249.99.

Constantly seeking innovation, Redbreast Master Blender David McCabe and Redbreast Master Blender Emeritus Billy Leighton, meticulously nurtured Redbreast 18 Year Old, drawing inspiration from the aged inventory at Midleton Distillery while also embracing a diverse array of cask types to introduce to the Redbreast portfolio. Crafted from malted and unmalted barley and triple distilled in traditional copper pot stills, this exceptional expression has been aged in a cask combination of ex-bourbon, oloroso sherry, cream sherry and a portion aged in ruby port casks.

Redbreast 18 Year Old masterfully intertwines the signature charm of oloroso sherry butts and ex-bourbon barrels that have become synonymous with the brand, enriching the whiskey with its distinctive flavors. While Redbreast 12 Year Old embodies vanilla sweetness, toasted wood, and dried fruits, and Redbreast 15 Year Old features a more herbal profile, the additional aging of Redbreast 18 Year Old elevates this experience with lush blackcurrant and raspberry notes, pronounced tannins and a luxurious chocolate presence. Redbreast 18 Year Old also includes whiskey aged in ruby port casks, as found in Redbreast 27 Year Old, creating rich flavors of autumnal fruits, toasted oak and nuttiness with a dusting of spices.

"The addition of Redbreast 18 Year Old to the Redbreast core range beautifully bridges the gap between our older and younger offerings," said Master Blender David McCabe. "We wanted to unlock a new taste profile for the Redbreast permanent range while still offering something that feels distinctly Redbreast in its style. By incorporating the cream sherry casks, we've created a whiskey that boasts a rich profile of dark chocolate, blackcurrants, and hazelnuts. This expression not only honors our heritage but also showcases our commitment to innovation in Irish whiskey making."

The tantalizing addition of cream sherry casks from the esteemed Antonio Páez Lobato cooperage, along with the more traditional cask profile portfolio, promises something both new and familiar. Not only do they unveil a delightful syrupy sweetness that complements the inherent Redbreast taste, the expression also introduces a captivating array of new flavors that take center stage in this extraordinary expression. The resulting Redbreast 18 Year Old whiskey bursts with berry fruit aromas, toasted almond and cinnamon notes, hazelnut chocolate tones, and caramelized stone fruit sweetness.

"The unveiling of Redbreast 18 Year Old is a moment of pride for us. We're incredibly fortunate to have a variety of aged stock at Midleton Distillery, and with its unique flavor profile, we are confident this will be a welcome addition to whiskey enthusiasts' collections and a delightful first-hand experience for those new to whiskey," said Master Blender Emeritus Billy Leighton.

Enjoy Responsibly. Bottled at 46%, Redbreast 18 Year Old is available nationwide starting September 2024 for an MSRP of $249.99. For more information, visit or follow @redbreastu on Instagram.

Redbreast 18-Year-Old Tasting Notes

Nose:

Delectable berry fruit aromas of ripe blackcurrants and raspberries accompanied by sugar glazed cherries and dried fig. Indulgent tones of hazelnut chocolate and caramelised stone fruits with warming and fragrant notes of toasted almonds and cinnamon, nestled alongside polished oak and worn leather.

Taste:

Full-bodied and rounded, with the oak tannins complementing the decadent sweetness of sun-kissed grapes and autumnal fruits. Vibrant spices of freshly peeled ginger and hints of liquorice weave amongst the wine seasoned oak influences of dried fruits, dark berries and orange peel.

Finish:

Rich and lasting. The pot still spices, fruit and oak slowly fade harmoniously, showcasing the balance of this wonderfully complex whiskey.

