FNB Earns Worldwide, National Recognition For Exceptional Performance And Workplace Experience

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB ) announced today that it has been recognized by two prestigious organizations, emphasizing the strength of the company and its status as an employer of choice.

FNB was named among TIME magazine's World's Best Companies 2024, which recognizes top-performing companies worldwide based on their impact on investors, employees and a sustainable future. Additionally, FNB was honored once again for its differentiated, people-centric culture with an appearance on Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Most Admired Workplaces 2025, where it was one of only eight banks out of 400 total companies to be recognized.

"FNB's exceptional performance is rooted in our culture and the incredible dedication of our team," said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our employees execute our strategy and produce the results and experience we deliver for our shareholders, customers and communities. We are honored to see their hard work recognized on such a significant scale."



TIME magazine and its market research partner, Statista, composed this year's World's Best Companies list by evaluating organizations on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. The assessment was based on survey data collected from approximately 170,000 employees in more than 50 countries, along with company revenue and environmental, social and governance data.

To compile the America's Most Admired Workplaces list, Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to analyze over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews and conduct a large-scale online survey that asked more than 250,000 respondents to assess employers in detail. More than 168,000 participants also answered: "For which employer would you love to work?" They could choose their current employer or companies they admire and would love to work for in the future.



The listings by TIME magazine and Newsweek are the most recent third-party recognition for FNB in 2024. To date this year, the Company's accolades for performance and culture include being named a Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards winner; a Top Workplace USA and Top Workplace for Financial Services ; and Culture Excellence winner by Energage. In addition to various other awards, FNB also was the recipient of the Best Digital Initiative award for its eStore® by Fintech Futures.

Visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page to learn more about the extensive honors the Company has received for its outstanding culture, industry-leading client experience and strong community leadership.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $48 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include

corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry

Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at

.

