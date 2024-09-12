Water Borne Coatings Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water Borne Coatings Global Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

The water borne coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $114.2 billion in 2023 to $121.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for eco-friendly products, health and safety concerns, architectural applications, automotive and transportation sector.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The water borne coatings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $152.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy infrastructure, infrastructure and construction expansion, advanced material technologies, smart coatings and specialty applications.

Growth Driver Of The Water Borne Coatings Market

The growing automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the waterborne coatings market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the collection of companies, organizations, and activities involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles. The automotive industry has been adopting waterborne coatings to reduce emissions, improve durability, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of vehicles. Waterborne coatings also meet the strict quality and performance standards of the automotive sector.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the water borne coatings market include AkzoNobel NV, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd.

Major companies operating in the waterborne coatings market are developing new products such as state-of-the-art waterborne coatings to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. The term state-of-the-art waterborne coating refers to the most advanced and cutting-edge technology or formulation of waterborne coatings available at a given time.

Segments:

1) By Type: Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Other Types

2) By Application: Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Marine, Packaging, Wood, General industrial

3) By End Userr Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial, Wood, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water-borne coatings market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global water-borne coatings market analysis. The regions covered in the water borne coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Water Borne Coatings Market Definition

Waterborne coatings are coatings that use water as a solvent to spread a resin, making them environmentally safe and simple to apply. Waterborne coatings utilize binders such as copolymers of acrylic, vinyl, and styrene compounds.

