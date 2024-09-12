Global Guard Service Revenues To Grow 3.8% Annually Through 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growth will be driven primarily by ongoing economic expansion in industrializing countries

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Freedonia Group, Global Security Services , global guard service revenues are projected to increase 3.8% per year to $168 billion in 2028. Growth will be driven primarily by ongoing economic expansion in industrializing countries, which will broadly expand the need for security guards in a wide variety of settings. In addition, many lower-income countries still have a significant amount of private security guard activity occurring outside of the scope of the formal industry, and a greater share of security revenues will be captured by the formal market as these countries develop.

Other factors supporting growth in guarding revenues include:



increased urbanization and income inequality, which will heighten concerns about crime and boost the share of the population able to afford guard services



improvements in licensing and professionalization, which will boost public trust and enable price increases



greater outsourcing of non-core business activities such as guarding

increased penetration of technologically advanced security systems, which will demand more highly skilled guards

The guard services segment tends to be mature in high-income nations, and the rate of growth in North America and Western Europe will be slower. Much of the revenue growth in these regions will reflect wage growth, as guarding remains a labor-intensive activity that is sensitive to changes in labor costs. Firms will attempt to counteract growth in labor costs by greater investment in labor-saving electronic security equipment, which will make individual guards more efficient and reduce the number of guards needed for a given application. However, greater concern about retail theft – which became a prominent topic in the US in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic – will continue to fuel spending on security guard services.

If you cite the study, please send us a link to the article and we will reciprocate on our product page.

About The Freedonia Group

The Freedonia Group

is a premier international business research company, providing clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. The Freedonia Group's brands also include Packaged Facts , a trusted provider of consumer market research on food & beverage, pet products and services, demographics, and financial services, and Simba Information , the leading authority for market intelligence and forecasts on the education and professional publishing industries. Find off-the-shelf studies at

or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED