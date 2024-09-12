Farmwise & RDO Equipment Co. Form Exclusive Partnership To Revolutionize Precision Weeding In Specialty Crops

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FarmWise and RDO Equipment Co. announce a partnership to sell and support AI-powered weeding for U.S. vegetable growers.

SALINAS, Calif. and FARGO,

N.D., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmWiseTM, a leader in smart farming implements, and RDO Equipment Co., a dealer of intelligently connected agriculture, construction, environmental, irrigation, positioning, and surveying equipment from leading manufacturers, including John Deere, announce an exclusive partnership to deliver FarmWise's Vulcan precision weeding and cultivation implement to vegetable growers in the Southwest regions of the United States.

FarmWise has established a strong reputation for cutting-edge, AI-powered weeding solutions for vegetable growers. Vulcan, the company's latest product, has proven to be a key resource to combat constrained and increasingly costly hand labor on the farm by combining precision weeding with unmatched productivity. Taylor Farms and Barkley Farms are two of the leading produce companies in the Southwest that have adopted Vulcan as part of their farming operations. With this agreement, RDO will bring Vulcan to more growers within existing and new regions as an exclusive sales and field support partner to FarmWise.

"We are excited to join forces with RDO, a company that embodies the same vision and relentless focus on their customers. This partnership takes FarmWise's commercial and customer support capabilities to the next level and reinforces RDO's leadership in the adoption of productivity-enhancing technologies", says Tjarko Leifer, CEO of FarmWise.

"For Taylor Farms, Vulcan builds on the foundation of success we have experienced working with FarmWise since 2019. We purchased our first Vulcan last December and today run two of them. We have weeded over 2,500 acres already this season. We are seeing strong value in our

fields and expect Vulcan to be a significant part of our operations going forward because it helps address labor challenges in today's agriculture", says Ted Taylor, president of agricultural operations at Taylor Farms.

"When we learned about FarmWise's Vulcan implement and its learning AI that can improve cultivating efficacy for different crops in varying field conditions, our team saw that this product fit perfectly into our commitment to helping growers do more with less without decreasing their longstanding history of quality," says Richard Arias, RDO's vice president of southwest agriculture." Our product specialists are excited to work alongside growers to mechanize weed management that reduces hand labor and costs to optimize weed control in their fields and improve crop uniformity and yield."

Leveraging RDO's long history of effective customer support and large service network, Vulcan is poised to expand its offerings for current and new specialty crops. FarmWise and RDO are committed to continuing to develop chemical-free weed removal options that provide farmers with real savings.

About RDO Equipment Co.

Founded in 1968, RDO Equipment Co. sells and supports intelligently connected agriculture, construction, environmental, irrigation, positioning, and surveying equipment from leading manufacturers, including John Deere, Vermeer, and Topcon. With more than 80 locations across the U.S. and partnerships in Africa, Australia, Mexico, and Ukraine, we deliver creative solutions so our customers can grow and build the world.



About FarmWise

FarmWise Labs, Inc. can save farmers $200 or more dollars per acre by leveraging its proprietary AI platform in some of the most challenging and high-value use cases on the farm. The company sells its technology to farmers through Vulcan, a tractor-pulled implement that mechanically removes weeds with high precision, reliability, and speed.

SOURCE FarmWise Labs

