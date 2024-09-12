Azerbaijan's Ali And Nino Published In Tamil

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The novel Ali and Nino has been translated into Tamil and
published by Sridharan Madhusudhanan, the Ambassador of India to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
A presentation ceremony for the book, which was published in
Tamil for the first time, was held in Baku. This translation by
Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan marks a significant step in the
development of intercultural relations between India and
Azerbaijan.
Ali and Nino is a novel primarily set in Baku and has been
published over 100 times in more than 30 languages worldwide. The
most remarkable aspect of this presentation was that it was the
first time the novel was translated by an Indian.
At the event, held under the motto“A Bridge between India and
Azerbaijan through Literature,” opening speeches were delivered by
Shahbaz Khuduoglu, Director of Qanun Publishing House, and Kannan
Sundaram, a representative of the Kalachuvadu Publishing House from
India. Their speeches emphasized the power of literary translations
in fostering mutual relations between cultures.
Speaking at the presentation, Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan
expressed his satisfaction with the achievement of translating the
work into Tamil, one of the world's oldest languages.
The ambassador thanked all his Azerbaijani friends who greatly
assisted him in clarifying the meanings of ambiguous words and in
the translation process overall. He also expressed his desire for
more books to be translated as part of the ongoing development of
cultural and interpersonal ties between India and Azerbaijan. The
translation of Ali and Nino into Tamil is Ambassador Sridharan
Madhusudhanan's third translation work and his sixth book overall.
His previous works include translations from Chinese into Tamil,
making him the first person to directly translate from Chinese to
Tamil.
Nigar Kocharli, Director of the Ali and Nino bookstore chain,
emphasized in her speech the appropriateness of publishing the
Tamil translation of the novel Ali and Nino in the Ali and Nino
bookstore.
Afterward, four distinguished guests jointly unveiled the
book.
The evening also featured a display of a collection of Indian
books translated into Azerbaijani, aiming to further underscore the
strong literary ties between the two nations. The presentation of
Indian street foods such as panipuri, chaat, and jalebi added a
festive atmosphere to the event.
It should be noted that this event was organized by the Embassy
of India, Qanun Publishing House, and the Ali and Nino bookstore
chain, with the support of Indian associations in Azerbaijan: the
India Azerbaijan Association (IAA), the Baku Malayalee Association
(BMA), the Azerbaijan Telugu Association (ATA), and the Baku Tamil
Sangam (BTS). The leaders of these organizations were also present
at the event and expressed their support.
The live discussions that followed further confirmed the shared
love for literature and reflected the growing literary and cultural
connections between India and Azerbaijan.
