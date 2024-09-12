COP29 To Boost Business Opportunities Amid Climate Challenges, Says Howden Group Rep

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
COP29 will create significant opportunities for businesses to
thrive amidst new climate realities.
This was stated by Anthony Hobbly, Climate and Risk
Representative of the UK's Howden Group, at the International
"Sustainable Development and Climate Innovations" forum held in
Baku, Azernews reports.
He praised the team's efforts in organizing negotiations ahead
of the COP29 climate summit, which will be held in Baku this
November.
"Climate change impacts economic development, investors'
incomes, and business activities, making climate decisions globally
significant," Hobbly emphasized.
According to him, "Finance addresses many challenges, including
the threat of climate change. To ensure effective climate finance,
it is crucial to raise substantial funds in the market."
He added, "Climate change increases risks, including credit
risks. Therefore, banks are actively participating in climate
negotiations."
Hobbly expressed satisfaction with the British Chamber of
Commerce (BCCA) for organizing events in Baku that contribute
directly to implementing COP decisions.
"Imagine COP29 being held in Baku. Over the past decade, the
world has recognized the importance of environmental protection for
successful economic development and city functioning. I am
confident that the negotiation process at COP29, like previous COP
sessions, will produce important outcomes," Hobbly said.
He also noted that political will is essential for organizing
climate financing and promoting energy transition measures.
"I believe COP29 will provide significant opportunities for
businesses to succeed by addressing new climate realities and
combating climate change," he added.
It should be noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held
in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made at the COP28
plenary session in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku is expected
to host around 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.
MENAFN12092024000195011045ID1108666451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.