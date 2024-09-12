Azerbaijan To Host Inaugural Raspberry Festival
On September 14-15, the "Raspberry Festival" will be held for
the first time in Keshku village, Goygol region, Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Agriculture.
The festival, organised by the Executive Power of Goygol
District, will be supported by "Agroservis" OJSC (a ministry-owned
company), the United Trade Union Committee, the Ministry of
Culture, and the State tourism Agency.
The festival aims to boost the region's competitiveness in the
tourism sector, support agrotourism development, promote the unique
features of the Goygol region and its agricultural products, and
enhance the local economy through raspberry production.
At the event, visitors can learn about raspberry production,
taste and purchase various raspberry varieties from local
producers, and enjoy a range of entertainment, including show
programs.
The festival grounds, open from 10:00 to 21:00 each day of the
weekend, will feature interactive zones. Visitors can explore an
exhibition-sale fair of agricultural products, a raspberry farm
corner, participate in tasting events, watch master classes
(including one on painting with raspberries), enjoy an outdoor
concert program, and view athlete performances. A special camping
zone will also be set up.
The festival expects to attract at least 3,000 visitors
daily.
