Azerbaijan To Host Inaugural Raspberry Festival

On September 14-15, the "Raspberry Festival" will be held for the first time in Keshku village, Goygol region, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the of Agriculture.

The festival, organised by the Executive Power of Goygol District, will be supported by "Agroservis" OJSC (a ministry-owned company), the United Trade Union Committee, the Ministry of Culture, and the State Agency.

The festival aims to boost the region's competitiveness in the tourism sector, support agrotourism development, promote the unique features of the Goygol region and its agricultural products, and enhance the local economy through raspberry production.

At the event, visitors can learn about raspberry production, taste and purchase various raspberry varieties from local producers, and enjoy a range of entertainment, including show programs.

The festival grounds, open from 10:00 to 21:00 each day of the weekend, will feature interactive zones. Visitors can explore an exhibition-sale fair of agricultural products, a raspberry farm corner, participate in tasting events, watch master classes (including one on painting with raspberries), enjoy an outdoor concert program, and view athlete performances. A special camping zone will also be set up.

The festival expects to attract at least 3,000 visitors daily.