Changes In The Management Board Of Admiral Markets AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS has recalled the member of the Management Board Sergei Bogatenkov, and his last working day for the company was 09.09.2024. This step is part of the changes that started at the beginning of this year, when Sergei Bogatenkov submitted his resignation to Admirals Group AS.



According to Sergei Bogatenkov, he wishes to move forward professionally as he has implemented his strategic vision for the company's development. Under his leadership, Admirals Group achieved historical business record results in 2022. As a result of strategic management, the company has risen to the ranks of global leaders in the field. At the end of 2023, Admirals was declared Estonia's most competitive financial service company.

Admiral Markets will further build on the solid foundation Sergei has established: our focus is on productivity and growth. As we start this new chapter, let's remember and carry forward the legacy of hard work and commitment that Sergei has left with us.

From September 10, 2024, the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS operates in the following composition: Eduard Kelvet (chairman) and Andrey Koks.





