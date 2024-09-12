Estonia's President Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Alar Karis of Estonia arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

He announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Arrived in the great city of Kyiv. Looking forward to all the meetings and discussions," Karis wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina arrived in Kyiv on September 11 to participate in the Crimea Platform summit. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy were also in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is being held in Kyiv today, where the main topic is children's safety.

The first photo is illustrative, by the President's Office