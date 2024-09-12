Kuwait Stands In Solidarity With Flood-Hit Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Thursday voiced sympathy and solidarity with Morocco over the flooding that hit its southern parts and left scores of people dead or missing, and devastated many houses and properties.

In a press release, the Kuwaiti Foreign offered sincere condolence and solace to Morocco and the victims' families over the tragedy and wished a swift recovery of those in the disaster. (end)

nma









MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108665690