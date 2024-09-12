Kuwait Stands In Solidarity With Flood-Hit Morocco
Date
9/12/2024 5:14:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Thursday voiced sympathy and solidarity with Morocco over the flooding that hit its southern parts and left scores of people dead or missing, and devastated many houses and properties.
In a press release, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry offered sincere condolence and solace to Morocco and the victims' families over the tragedy and wished a swift recovery of those injured in the disaster. (end)
nma
MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108665690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.