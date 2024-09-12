The YouTube wala phone is here- HMD launches HMD 105 4G & HMD 110 4G

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11th September 2024: Excitement is in the air as HMD introduces the HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G, designed to bring modern convenience and entertainment to everyone with the introduction of YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts to your fingertips through the Cloud Phone App, offering entertainment and information whenever you need it.

What sets these phones apart is their ability to handle secure UPI transactions without internet access via the pre-loaded app. Whether you're sending money to a loved one or paying for groceries, these phones make it simple and safe, no matter where you are.

Experience peace of mind with our 1-Year Replacement Guarantee, offering great reliability and complete piece of mind.. These feature phones are more than just communication tools—they're your bridge to staying connected with what matters most, ensuring you’re never out of touch.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ravi Kunwar, CEO and VP, HMD India & APAC said- "The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones continue our legacy of bringing newest innovation on table in India with stylish new designs, host of entertainment via YouTube and UPI capabilities. These devices are our commitment to innovation, combining essential connectivity with advanced features like UPI integration and access to YouTube. We are excited to bring these modern conveniences to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to stay connected, entertained, and empowered. With this launch, our aim is to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all within our feature phone category."

Why These Phones Matter:

• Modern Design: Crafted with comfort and durability in mind, these phones are easy to hold and use, fitting seamlessly into your daily life.

• Long-Lasting Battery: Stay connected longer with a powerful 1450 mAh battery that’s ready when you are.

• Host of Multimedia Features: MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio, 32GB SD card support, Phone Talker

• Multiple Language Support: Available with 13 Input languages & 23 languages rendering support, , makes it easy for people across India to connect.

• Availability & Price: Choose from stylish colours like Black, Cyan, and Pink for the HMD 105 4G, or Titanium and Blue for the HMD 110 4G. Available at INR 2199 for HMD 105 4G & INR 2399 for HMD 110 4G at retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD.com.

HMD remains committed to bringing the best of technology to everyone, holding a strong position in the feature phone market. This launch is another step in our journey to connect and empower people across the country.





