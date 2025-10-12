Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Stunning Diamond Ring Amid Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Buzz [WATCH]

Rashmika Mandanna recently stunned fans by flaunting a dazzling diamond ring in her Instagram reel, sparking excitement amid engagement rumors with Vijay Deverakonda. The couple's intimate engagement was held in Hyderabad earlier this month.

Bollywood and South Indian cinema fans were buzzing last week as reports of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement went viral. The news was soon confirmed by Vijay's team, revealing that the couple plans to marry in February 2026. Recently, Rashmika subtly confirmed the engagement by flaunting a stunning diamond ring in her latest Instagram reel, sending fans into a frenzy.

On Friday, Rashmika shared a playful Instagram video featuring her pet dog Aura, set to the song“Rahein Na Rahein Hum” from her film Thamma, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. While the caption focused on the song and her furry friend, fans couldn't help but notice the sparkling diamond ring on Rashmika's left hand. The ring quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many commenting on how the video seemed like a deliberate way to showcase the engagement ring. Comments like“Finally we caught the ring!!!” and“This ring is everything and more!” flooded the post, confirming what fans had been speculating.

The couple got engaged on October 3, 2025, at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony was a private and intimate affair, attended only by close family members. According to a close aide, the families had carefully chosen an auspicious date for the event. While Rashmika and Vijay have been dating for several years, they kept their relationship mostly under wraps, preferring to maintain privacy around their personal lives.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first shared the screen in the hit 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later reunited in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, making their engagement a joyous moment for fans across India. Though the couple has yet to officially share photos from their special day, Rashmika's recent Instagram reel has become a heartfelt confirmation of their new chapter together.