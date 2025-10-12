403
Military Plant Explosion Leaves Sixteen Dead in U.S. Tennessee
(MENAFN) Sixteen individuals are now confirmed dead following a powerful explosion Friday morning at a military-grade explosives facility in Tennessee, with no survivors located, according to local officials.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) announced Saturday that the number of missing individuals was revised from 18 to 16 after confirming that two people initially believed to be on-site were elsewhere during the incident.
The blast erupted at approximately 7:45 a.m. local time (1245 GMT) at Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC, a facility that manufactures military explosives, located southwest of Nashville. The precise cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Emergency crews have remained on the scene through Saturday, supported by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), who are assisting with forensic analysis and investigative operations.
Due to the hazardous nature of the site—including scattered debris and the risk of unstable explosive materials—recovery operations are proceeding with extreme caution. TEMA noted that “controlled detonations will be conducted periodically to dispose of unstable or hazardous materials safely.”
Authorities emphasized that there is no immediate danger to public health or safety. Nonetheless, TEMA has advised residents to stay clear of the affected area to ensure emergency personnel can operate without obstruction.
In response to the tragedy, Accurate Energetic Systems has opened a dedicated assistance center to aid families of the victims, offering emotional support, status updates, and other critical services.
TEMA confirmed ongoing logistical support to local responders, including the distribution of water supplies, deployment of communication gear, and personnel reinforcements. The State Emergency Operations Center remains in full activation mode to manage coordination across agencies.
