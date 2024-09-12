Bonfit Has Confirmed That The New Play Nine Travel Edition Is Now Available At Target

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Play Nine Card Game Edition

The newly designed travel golf card game is now available for purchase both online and at Target store locations

- Bonfit President Paul KrokLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bonfit America Inc., a creator, producer, and supplier of distinctive products, is pleased to announce the availability of its new product, Play Nine, The Card Game of Golf , which is designed for travel. This game can now be found across the United States in Target Stores and on Target.Play Nine is a golf-themed card game ideal for casual game nights. Much like a golf swing, it combines chance with strategy, providing hours of entertainment for your group. The objective is to draw, flip, and discard cards to achieve the lowest score.By blending strategy with the luck of the draw, players aim to match cards, lower their scores, and win the hole. Each round represents a Hole, with the game playable for up to nine Holes.“Target has brought in the newly designed Play Nine for fall and pre-holiday sales. We're thrilled to ship in early to accommodate this important timing and season,” said Bonfit President Paul Krok.“Additionally, Target has strategically placed Play Nine in their games section.”Play Nine is a delightful card game that's perfect for casual game nights or family gatherings. This golf-themed game is quick to learn, simple to play, and incredibly fun for players of all ages. It's an ideal choice for holiday entertainment and makes a great Christmas gift. Conveniently, Target has started stocking Play Nine just in time for the holiday season.The travel edition of Play Nine, The Card Game of Golf, is available at Target stores across the country. It is priced at $12.99 USD in the game's aisle. The set comprises 108 original cards, a golf pencil, a 150-sheet scorecard, and instructions that are simple to understand. For more information, visit Play Nine Golf Card Game: Target.Discover the nation's favorite golf-themed card game by visiting . For additional information and testimonials, check out the company website at or connect with them on Instagram @playninecardgame, and Facebook at @playninecardgame.About Target: Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.About Bonfit - Bonfit's mission is straightforward: to transform great ideas into reality. The company is dedicated to The Big Idea, whether it's in personal grooming, athletic accessories, or card games . Since 1992, Bonfit's products have been available online and from top retailers such as Target. If you have an innovative product idea, Bonfit invites you to contact them through their website. The company is eager to explore the possibility of making the next big product invention a success. For further details on the Bonfit Play Nine card game, please refer to the company's website at .

