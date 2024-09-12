2010 -- Yousef Al-Rubaiaan won the second place in the Formula-II World Jet ski Championship finals held in Italy. 2012 -- Kuwait contributed USD three million to the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership, an international organization dedicated to the fight against disease. (end) bs

