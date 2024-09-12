عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Today In Kuwait's History

Today In Kuwait's History


9/12/2024 2:14:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA)

2010 -- Yousef Al-Rubaiaan won the second place in the Formula-II World Jet ski Championship finals held in Italy.
2012 -- Kuwait contributed USD three million to the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership, an international organization dedicated to the fight against disease. (end) bs

MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108665000


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search