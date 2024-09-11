Should School Nurses Weigh Students? We Asked 5 Experts

Author: Fron Jackson-Webb

(MENAFN- The Conversation) One in four Australian children aged two to 17 are classified as above a healthy weight, based on their body mass (or BMI, which is weight divided by height squared).

The Australian College of Nursing says school nurses can play in curbing childhood obesity and preventing chronic by weighing and measuring school-aged children.

Karen Grace, the Australian College of Nursing's national director of professional practice told the Nine newspapers :

The proposal has sparked anger from professionals and parents , but the college says its aim is to reduce stigma and judgement, and to support families.

So, should school nurses weigh students? We asked five experts.

Five out of five said no.

Here are their detailed responses.

Disclosure statements:

Brett Montgomery is an inactive Greens member. The Greens have supported taxation on sugar-sweetened beverages, among other public health policies to address weight challenges.

Clare Collins AO is a Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) affiliated researcher. She is a National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Leadership Fellow and has received research grants from NHMRC, Australian Research Council, Medical Research Future Fund, HMRI, Diabetes Australia, Heart Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, nib foundation, Rijk Zwaan Australia, WA Department of Health, Meat and Livestock Australia, and Greater Charitable Foundation. She has consulted to Shine Australia, Novo Nordisk, Quality Bakers, the Sax Institute, Dietitians Australia and the ABC. She was a team member conducting systematic reviews to inform the 2013 Australian Dietary Guidelines update, the Heart Foundation evidence reviews on meat and dietary patterns and current Co-Chair of the Guidelines Development Advisory Committee for Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment of Obesity.

Natasha Yates is affiliated with the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Rachael Jefferson has no relevant affiliations.

Vivienne Lewis is affiliated with the Australian Psychological Society.