Honorhealth To Assume Operations Of Multiple Steward Health Care Facilities In Arizona

Once an interim transition period is complete, HonorHealth plans to assume full operational ownership of several Steward Care facilities.

- Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEOSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HonorHealth , a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, has agreed to assume operational control of several Arizona-based Steward Health Care facilities.Beginning today, HonorHealth will assume daily operations of the following Steward Health Care facilities:.Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa.St. Luke's Hospital in Tempe.Steward Mesa Hospital – Emergency Room.Florence Hospital in Florence.Multiple outpatient physician practicesOnce an interim transition period is complete, HonorHealth plans to assume full operational ownership.“As a trusted healthcare provider and community partner, HonorHealth has a strong track record of patient safety and experience, clinical excellence, and top tier employee and physician engagement,” says Todd LaPorte , HonorHealth CEO.“HonorHealth continues to invest in responsible healthcare development where there is a proven need, and we believe assuming operations of these existing facilities is an effective way to optimize our resources. We're excited to work with the Steward Health Care professionals to ensure access to high quality, essential care for these communities.”Details will be ongoing with an emphasis on a stable transition of these facilities over the coming weeks.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona's largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network currently encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 15,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.

