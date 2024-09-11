Dubai Commercity Collaborates With Ebay

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eBay, a global leader in e-commerce. This MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation to boost the business growth of companies operating within Dubai CommerCity, increase their sales, and broaden their reach through eBay's marketplaces.

Through this collaboration, companies based in Dubai CommerCity will have the opportunity to connect with international sellers via eBay marketplaces. They will also benefit from training programs and seminars led by platform experts, focusing on digital trade export solutions, best practices, and strategies to maximise export opportunities through digital retail. Additionally, companies will receive a complimentary three-month eBay Basic store subscription, among other features designed to enhance their growth and extend their global reach.

Dubai CommerCity, in turn, will actively support eBay by encouraging companies under its umbrella to participate in the workshops, seminars, and educational events organized by eBay. It will also provide the necessary infrastructure to facilitate these programmes. Additionally, Dubai CommerCity will offer comprehensive support to users of the eBay digital platform who wish to establish their business in Dubai.

The collaboration was announced during an official ceremony at the Dubai CommerCity headquarters where Abdulrahman Shaheen, executive vice president of operations at Dubai CommerCity, and Ashish Chhabra, vice-president and general manager of global verticals at eBay, signed the MoU in the presence of representatives from both parties.

Shaheen said:“Our collaboration with eBay will significantly enhance the digital presence of companies within Dubai CommerCity, unlocking new growth and investment opportunities. By expanding their reach to over 190 global markets, this cooperation aligns with our mission to facilitate business operations across various sectors and drive the growth of companies in the region.”

Shaheen expressed his confidence that this initiative will significantly enhance the services and unique benefits offered by Dubai CommerCity, ensuring that the diverse needs of its licensed local and international companies and brands are fully met. These include smart logistical facilities, advanced infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology.

Chabbra said:“Our primary focus in the UAE is to enable local retailers to sell to the world through our marketplace, connecting them with 132 million active buyers across 190 countries. We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai CommerCity, the first free zone dedicated to digital commerce in the region. This partnership will enhance the supply of high-demand auto parts and luxury products from the UAE, leveraging our technology and infrastructure to support growth and reshape the digital commerce landscape.”

He added that the new arrangement represents an exciting opportunity for forward-thinking companies to learn how to leverage eBay's platform, with support from Dubai CommerCity, to expand and scale their e-commerce operations globally.

eBay is a global leader in e-commerce, operating marketplace platforms that connect millions of sellers and buyers across more than 190 markets worldwide. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume.