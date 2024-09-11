China, Philippines Hold 'Candid' Talks On Disputed Shoal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it held "candid" high-level talks with the Philippines on South China Sea issues, in particular over a disputed reef that has been the scene of recent bilateral clashes.

Chinese vice foreign Chen Xiaodong met with his Philippine counterpart Maria Theresa Lazaro in Beijing, China's foreign wrote in a statement.

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on maritime issues between China and the Philippines, especially the issue of Xianbin Reef", the ministry said, using the Chinese name for the Sabina Shoal.



In recent weeks, Philippine and Chinese vessels have clashed multiple times in the waters around the flashpoint shoal, where the Philippine Coast Guard has anchored a ship to prevent China seizing the ring of reefs.

China reiterated on Wednesday its demand for the "immediate withdrawal" of the Philippine vessel and said it would "firmly uphold its sovereignty".

This month, Beijing insisted it was defending its "rights" after the Philippines released footage appearing to show a Chinese coast guard vessel ramming one of its ships during an at-sea confrontation.

Sabina Shoal is located 140 kilometres (86 miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 kilometres from Hainan island, the nearest major Chinese landmass.

Recent clashes between Philippine and Chinese vessels have also taken place near other disputed reefs.

This week, a senior US military official warned his Chinese counterpart against Beijing's "dangerous" moves in the South China Sea, where Manila is a key ally of Washington.

Samuel Paparo, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and Wu Yanan, head of the Chinese army's Southern Theater Command, talked via video call on Tuesday China time as the two superpowers sought to re-establish regular military-to-military talks.

Beijing claims almost all of the economically vital South China Sea despite competing claims from other countries.

During China's meeting with the Philippines on Wednesday, "the two sides agreed to continue to maintain communication through diplomatic channels", the Chinese foreign ministry said.