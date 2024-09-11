Kivnon Partners With Machine Concepts To Bolster Automation In North America Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Kivnon partners with Machine Concepts to bolster automation in North America

Kivnon , a provider of mobile robotics and automated guided (AGVs), has agreed a strategic partnership with Machine Concepts , a specialist in custom machinery design and automation solutions.

The collaboration is aimed at delivering tailored automation solutions across sectors such as and logistics, with a focus on addressing specific operational needs in North America.

The partnership focuses on combining Kivnon's advanced AGV with Machine Concepts' in-depth industry knowledge and well-established regional networks.

Together, the two companies will deliver solutions that enhance operational efficiency and productivity, precisely tailored to the needs of various industries.

Jaume Martínez, managing director of Kivnon USA, says:“Our collaboration with Machine Concepts is a crucial step in our strategy to better serve the North American market.

“Machine Concepts' expertise complements our approach to developing solutions that are not only innovative but also practical and responsive to the specific needs of our clients.

“This partnership will enable us to deliver more focused and effective services, from installation to ongoing support.”

As an authorized distributor and installer of Kivnon AGVs, Machine Concepts will be deeply involved in the entire lifecycle of these products, from sales and installation to post-installation support.

Kivnon will provide the necessary technical training and support, ensuring that the solutions delivered are both effective and aligned with the operational goals of the clients.

James Schwieterman, sales manager at Machine Concepts, says:“Adding Kivnon as a strategic partner will allow us to continue to provide complete Turn-Key solutions for our customers.

“Kivnon's proven product will add another tool for us to apply in solving our customers challenges.”

The partnership leverages the strength of both companies to deliver enhanced value to customers.

By integrating Kivnon's technology with Machine Concepts' deep expertise in machinery design, the collaboration is poised to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient automation solutions across North America.

The focus remains on providing customers with tangible benefits to customers, such as reduced downtime, increased productivity, and customized solutions that address their unique operational challenges.