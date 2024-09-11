5 Reasons Users Can't Miss The Iphone 16 Plus

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Viettel Store is excited to announce the launch event for the 16 Plus, showcasing its commitment to offering the latest and reaffirming the Viettel Store's status as a leading tech retailer in Vietnam.

Hanoi – September 11, 2024 – Viettel Store, a leading retail chain in Vietnam, continues to affirm its top position by offering advanced technology products and exceptional service. The Vietnamese retailer is committed to expanding their product range and enhancing the shopping experience to meet the growing demands of customers.

With substantial consumer interest, Viettel Store expects the iPhone 16 Pro to sell out quickly once it is officially released. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this groundbreaking technology at viettelstore.

1. Superior Performance Processor

Viettel Store is excited about the new iPhone 16 Plus, which is expected to feature the A18 chip-Apple's most advanced processor yet. Built using TSMC's latest 3nm“N3E” technology, this chip provides a significant boost over the A16 Bionic in the iPhone 15. Early insights suggest that the A18 will deliver faster performance, enhanced graphics, and greater energy efficiency. This means you can look forward to a smoother and more responsive experience, whether you're gaming, editing 4K videos, or juggling multiple tasks at once.







2. Camera to Fuel Your Creative Passion

The iPhone 16 Plus, now available, significantly enhances camera technology beyond its predecessor, the iPhone 15. Equipped with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, it delivers sharper, more detailed photos and videos. The iPhone 16 Plus now supports spatial video recording, allowing you to capture 3D footage compatible with the Vision Pro headset. You can also take spatial photos. Additionally, the device supports 4K video capture at 60 frames per second with Dolby Vision.

3. Two Super Convenient Buttons

The iPhone 16 Plus comes with two new buttons: the Action Button and the Capture Button, aimed at making your life easier. The Action Button can be set up to perform tasks like turning on the flashlight, switching to silent mode, or opening apps with just one tap. On the other hand, to facilitate easier photography, Apple has introduced a new button on the iPhone 16 called Camera Control. Users can quickly launch the camera app directly from the home screen by pressing this button.







4. Larger Battery and Optimized Fast Charging

The iPhone 16 Plus will amaze you with its impressive battery life. Equipped with a large-capacity lithium-ion battery, you can enjoy watching movies or listening to music all day long without worrying about running out of power. With up to 27 hours of video playback, 24 hours of streaming video, and 100 hours of audio playback, it's sure to satisfy even the most demanding users.

5. Ultra-Fast and Stable Internet

The iPhone 16 models will introduce Wi-Fi 7, a cutting-edge wireless technology found in other flagship phones. While not extensively discussed at Monday's“Glowtime” event, Apple briefly highlighted this feature among the many enhancements coming to the iPhone 16. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to deliver significantly faster speeds for home internet connectivity.

About Viettel Store

Viettel Store is well-known for leading the tech industry, offering a broad selection of the latest gadgets and electronics. Viettel Store is dedicated to providing top-quality products and continually improving your shopping experience. Explore more about the iPhone 16 Plus at Viettel Store here:

Social Media and Store Locations:



Facebook:

YouTube: Twitter:

Media Contact



Company Name: Viettel Store

Address: 01 Giang Văn Minh, Kim Mã Ward, Ba Đình District, Hanoi

Website:

Phone: 1800 8123 Email: [email protected]

