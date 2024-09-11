Poor Visibility Tonight Due To High Level Of Humidity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA / The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that there is "high rising of humidity and chance of mist to fog formation at places later this evening, causing decrease in horizontal visibility to less than two kilometers."

Weather inshore tonight until 6am tomorrow will be humid with haze, and becomes misty to foggy at certain places, QMD said in its daily weather report, warning of poor visibility inshore tonight.

Tomorrow, the temperature in Doha is expected to hit 38°C, and a minimum of 32°C.

Offshore, it will be humid, hazy to misty at places later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly northeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knots.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 4 to 9 kilometers or 2 kilometers or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

. Sunrise: 05:18

. Sunset: 17:40

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini

---------- ---------------- -------------------

Messaid 14:11 ** : ** 03:46 ** : ** 27

Wakrah: 12:49 ** : ** 04:21 ** : ** 30

Doha: 12:37 ** : ** 03:10 ** : ** 32

Al Khor: 20:54 10:50 17:59 04:23 26

Ruwais 10:50 ** : ** 04:23 18:01 27

Dukhan: 04:09 16:28 09:55 23:17 26