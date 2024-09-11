Jacobi Carbons Unveils Coconut Shell-Based Addsorbtm OX-Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More sustainable specialty activated carbons for hydrogen sulfide removal

- Rae Marie Harber, Jacobi Carbons, Inc, OH, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Supporting its 'GO GREEN ' initiative, Jacobi Carbons, Inc. is introducing a refined AddSorb TM OX-Series, a coconut-shell based replacement for AddSorb Sulfox, Jacobi's original coal-based product for hydrogen sulfide (H2S) removal. Available in two pelletized variations, OX20 and OX30, the sustainable OX-Series is specially formulated for optimal odor control , offering high H2S capacity.With coconut shell as the primary raw material, the global warming potential (GWP) of the AddSorb OX-Series is significantly less than that of the prior coal-based offering, meaning a more sustainable product for the market.The AddSorb OX-Series is available as two variants in extruded form only:●AddSorbTM OX20 has a minimum H2S loading capacity of 0.2 grams per cubic centimeter (capacity is 40 percent by weight).●AddSorbTM OX30 with an enhanced H2S loading capacity of 0.3 grams per cubic centimeter (capacity is 66 percent by weight).Jacobi's AddSorb OX-Series products represent a solution for a variety of odor control scenarios where H2S, organics or the presence of both cause issues in meeting emissions requirements. The product is manufactured using a unique process, which establishes the high adsorption capacity without the use of a chemical impregnation being applied to the activated carbon surface. In its place, a reactive surface functionality is established which can convert H2S to sulfur compounds which may be physically adsorbed. In addition, the product retains an appreciable capacity for organic contaminants.“We are aiming to become the most sustainable supplier of activated carbon and ion exchange resins, replacing fossil-based products within 10 years,” said Jacobi Carbons, Inc. Business Development Director of the Americas Rae Marie Harber.“Through product innovation, CleanTech carbonization, production improvement and reactivation, Jacobi can further reduce its already low global warming potential.”A company-wide effort to improve overall sustainability, Jacobi Carbon's 'GO GREEN' is a long-term initiative that aims to develop a sustainability-first mindset across the board, which will then translate into tangible improvements in lowering GWP throughout the business, minimizing environmental impact. It involves all stakeholders, from production plants to those working in office-based roles and even the highest levels of management.“It's an exciting time for Jacobi,” concludes Jacobi Carbons, Inc. President of the Americas Jim Knepper.“With the addition of the AddSorb OX-Series and more sustainable products under development that use other more novel raw materials such as apricot kernels and hazelnut shells, we are well on our way to reaching our sustainability goals.”For more information on Jacobi Carbon's AddSorb OX-Series and 'GO GREEN' initiative, visit .# # #About Jacobi Carbons, Inc.Established in 1916, Jacobi Carbons, Inc. is a global supplier of activated carbon, ion exchange, and filter service solutions for a variety of applications, including municipal and industrial water treatment. The company is on a mission to become the most sustainable supplier in the industry, currently the world's largest manufacturer of coconut shell-based activated carbon - a WQA sustainable certified product under WQA / ASPE / ANSI Standard S-802 in 2015. Jacobi is headquartered in Sweden and has more than 1,800 employees spread across 20 manufacturing and processing facilities in addition to two reactivation plants in Europe. Visit Jacobi to learn more.

