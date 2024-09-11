Turkish main stock ends Tuesday with losses

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, ended the trading day at 9,624.04 points, reflecting a decrease of 0.78 percent from its previous closing figure. The had opened the day at 9,737.17 points but fell by 75.52 points throughout the session. This drop occurred despite a high level of trading activity, with the daily transaction volume amounting to 77.4 billion Turkish liras, which is roughly equivalent to USD2.27 billion. The decline in the index points to a challenging day for investors, with the market facing some headwinds.



In the commodities market, gold prices saw a notable increase, with the price of one ounce of gold rising to USD2,539.00 by the close of the day. This rise in gold prices may reflect increased demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid fluctuating economic conditions. Conversely, Brent crude oil, a key global energy benchmark, was priced at approximately USD69.78 per barrel. This figure indicates a moderate level of activity in the oil markets, influenced by various global factors.



The foreign exchange market also saw some shifts, with the US dollar being valued at 34.0364 Turkish liras. The euro was trading at 37.5140 liras, and the British pound was priced at 44.4498 liras. These rates illustrate the ongoing fluctuations in currency exchange values and their impact on international trade and investment.



Overall, the trading day highlighted a mixed performance in Türkiye's financial markets, with a decline in the stock index, rising gold prices, and modest changes in oil and currency rates. These movements reflect broader economic trends and investor sentiment that are shaping the current market environment.

MENAFN11092024000045015839ID1108662295