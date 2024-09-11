Shmyhal Says Ukraine Waiting For UK's Permission To Strike Russia With Long-Range Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is waiting for permission from the United Kingdom to hit Russian territory with long-range weapons, Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal has said at a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv.

Shmyhal announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

Shmyhal thanked Lammy for a new security assistance package announced last week, namely the provision of GBP 162 million of air defense missiles and the allocation of GBP 30 million to support the Ukrainian industry.

According to him, Britain will also continue to spend GBP 3 billion a year on military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"We are waiting for the United Kingdom's permission to strike military targets on the territory of our enemy with long-range weapons," Shmyhal said.

He added that both parties had paid special attention to providing Ukraine with air defense systems and discussed the situation in the energy sector, in particular assistance from partners in this area.

"Thanks to support from our partners, we are restoring what was destroyed by Russia and building decentralized generation. Britain will help us in this direction," he said.

Shmyhal also focused on the $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets that the G7 will transfer to Ukraine, and expressed hope the funds would be received by the end of this year.

The prime minister thanked the British government and the British people for their support of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook