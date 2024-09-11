China's Deepening Footprint In The South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The South Caucasus, with Azerbaijan at its heart, serves as a crucial corridor and a buffer zone between Russia and the Middle East.

So when Azerbaijan and China signed a Joint Declaration on establishing a strategic partnership at this year's Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Astana, Kazakhstan, the deal underscored China's geo-economic approach to the region.

The Joint Declaration was a long, multifaceted document. Economic articles focused on prospects for cooperation in key sectors, namely green energy, oil and production, infrastructure and digitization. The declaration also emphasized Azerbaijan's role in the Belt and Road Initiative, China's $1 trillion global infrastructure-building program.

In particular, both parties committed to enhancing connectivity through the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Trade Route (TITR).

Trans-Caspian International Trade Route. Map: Ports Europe

The declaration's content aligns with Azerbaijan's longstanding policy of multi-vector diplomacy, through which it seeks to balance relationships with various global powers. Increased Chinese investment and economic cooperation offer potential economic benefits and yet another foreign-policy“vector” to mitigate reliance on Russia and the West.

The emphasis on cooperation for strategic international trade corridors and supply chains suggests that China has come to view Azerbaijan, at least potentially, as a key player in its broader Eurasian economic strategy. For Azerbaijan, the partnership is a diplomatic success that boosts its global profile as a middle power.

Azerbaijan in China's strategy in the region

China's push into the South Caucasus has been ongoing for a few years. Nevertheless, the Joint Declaration with Azerbaijan forming a strategic partnership and Georgia's selection of a Chinese consortium to build Anaklia port come together to highlight Beijing's increased profile in the diplomatic and geo-economic environment.

South Caucasus map: Tillotomo Foundation

These moves come at a time when Western influence in the region appears to be waning. Europe's focus has been diverted by internal challenges and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United States is preoccupied with domestic issues, notably the current election cycle.

In this context, Azerbaijan's position as a key link in global supply chains and regional trade corridors becomes increasingly significant for China's broader ambitions.