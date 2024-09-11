Second Day Of Chain Reaction 2024 Event Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The second day of the Chain Reaction 2024 forum has commenced in Baku, Azernews reports. This event is centered on discussions about blockchain, Web3, artificial intelligence, and digital assets.

The day's key highlight is the expected signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between C4IR Azerbaijan and Binance, signaling a significant step in fostering collaboration in the digital economy.

The forum's agenda features several panel discussions on pertinent topics, including:



"Innovation as a Culture"

"Cyber Vulnerability: Is it the Biggest Risk for Founders?"

"A Sustainable-First Approach to Innovation and Finance"

"Is Web 3 Adoption Stagnating?"

"The Modern Portfolio Composition: What's the Role of Digital Assets?"

"The New Era of Fintech and RegTech"

"Failing as an Investor" "Should Centralized Financial Institutions Embrace or Fear Digital Assets?"

In addition to the panels, presentations will explore themes like "Lessons Learned from Issuing a CHF 100 Million Digital Bond" and "Is Bitcoin Mining Still Worth It After the Halving?"

The forum continues to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of digital innovation and finance. Stay tuned for further updates.