Second Day Of Chain Reaction 2024 Event Kicks Off In Baku
Date
9/11/2024 5:17:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The second day of the Chain Reaction 2024 forum has commenced in
Baku, Azernews reports. This event is centered on
discussions about blockchain, Web3, artificial intelligence, and
digital assets.
The day's key highlight is the expected signing of a Memorandum
of Understanding (MoU) between C4IR Azerbaijan and Binance,
signaling a significant step in fostering collaboration in the
digital economy.
The forum's agenda features several panel discussions on
pertinent topics, including:
"Innovation as a Culture"
"Cyber Vulnerability: Is it the Biggest Risk for
Founders?"
"A Sustainable-First Approach to Innovation and Finance"
"Is Web 3 Adoption Stagnating?"
"The Modern Portfolio Composition: What's the Role of Digital
Assets?"
"The New Era of Fintech and RegTech"
"Failing as an Investor"
"Should Centralized Financial Institutions Embrace or Fear
Digital Assets?"
In addition to the panels, presentations will explore themes
like "Lessons Learned from Issuing a CHF 100 Million Digital Bond"
and "Is Bitcoin Mining Still Worth It After the Halving?"
The forum continues to provide valuable insights into the
evolving landscape of digital innovation and finance. Stay tuned
for further updates.
MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108661165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.