Baghdad Investigates Airport Explosion
Date
9/11/2024 5:13:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi security forces said on Wednesday they are investigating an explosion that hit Baghdad International Airport earlier in the day.
The explosion targeted a US-led coalition's military base at the airport at 2:30 local time (23:30 GMT), the Iraqi security media cell said in a press release.
Investigations are underway in order to find the circumstances and causes of the blast, it added.
However, air traffic was unaffected and no flights were interrupted, it added. (end) ahh
