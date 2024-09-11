Baghdad Investigates Airport Explosion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi security forces said on Wednesday they are investigating an explosion that hit Baghdad International Airport earlier in the day.

The explosion targeted a US-led coalition's military base at the airport at 2:30 local time (23:30 GMT), the Iraqi security cell said in a press release.

Investigations are underway in order to find the circumstances and causes of the blast, it added.

However, air traffic was unaffected and no flights were interrupted, it added. (end) ahh

MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108661061