Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Five Palestinians In W. Bank
Date
9/11/2024 5:13:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinian citizens were martyred early Wednesday in an airstrike carried out by Israeli Occupation aircraft targeting a group of citizens in the city of Tubas in the West Bank, the health Ministry said.
"Five martyrs were killed in an occupation airstrike on Tubas," the ministry said in a press release.
The latest martyrs were idenfitied as Mohammad Sawafta, 19, Majd Sawafta, 23, Qais Sawafta, 24, Yassin Sawafta, 22, and Talaba Basharat, 18, according to local sources.
Israeli occuping forces have been targeting Tubas since Tuesday as part of their onoging escalations in the West Bank. (end)
nq
MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108661060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.