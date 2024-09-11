Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Five Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinian citizens were martyred early Wednesday in an carried out by Israeli aircraft targeting a group of citizens in the city of Tubas in the West Bank, the said.

"Five martyrs were killed in an occupation airstrike on Tubas," the ministry said in a press release.

The latest martyrs were idenfitied as Mohammad Sawafta, 19, Majd Sawafta, 23, Qais Sawafta, 24, Yassin Sawafta, 22, and Talaba Basharat, 18, according to local sources.

Israeli occuping forces have been targeting Tubas since Tuesday as part of their onoging escalations in the West Bank. (end)

