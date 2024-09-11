Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Pakistan, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 12:58 pm (IST) on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was located in Pakistan at a depth of 33 kilometres at around 12:58 pm (IST).

In a post on X, NCS stated,“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, netizens were inquiring whether they had felt any tremors in Delhi. A user wrote on X,“Was there an earthquake in Delhi just now?”

A user wrote,“This was quite of a jolt.”

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.