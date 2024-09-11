Qatar, IFRC Review Cooperation In Humanitarian Filed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, yesterday met President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Kate Forbes, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting dealt with the humanitarian conditions in a number of countries, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Sudan.

The two sides agreed on the need for concerted efforts by the international community and humanitarian organizations to put an end to the tragic humanitarian conditions and violations to which civilians and humanitarian workers are exposed in war and conflict zones.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed Qatar's appreciation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for its efforts in responding to relief and humanitarian needs in times of war and crisis.

The President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies thanked the State of Qatar for its role in providing humanitarian aid and relief to those affected by conflict and natural disaster areas.

The meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the Qatar Red Crescent Faisal Mohammed Al Emadi.