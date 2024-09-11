UK, France, Germany Mull New Sanctions On Iran Over Possible Transfer Of Ballistic Missiles To Russia
9/11/2024 1:09:04 AM
The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom
strongly condemn Iran's export and Russia's procurement of Iranian
ballistic missiles, Azernews reports, citing the UK's official news
portal.
According to the statement, this is a further escalation of
Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against
Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil,
increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people.
"This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia and is a
direct threat to European security," the statement reads.
Further to the joint statement, the trio warns Tehran of tougher
measures if the transfer is realised.
"The E3 has privately and publicly been clear that we would take
new and significant measures against Iran if the transfers took
place. We now have confirmation that Iran has made these transfers.
We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services
agreements with Iran. In addition, we will pursue the designations
of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran's
ballistic missile programme and the transfer of ballistic missiles
and other weapons to Russia. We will also work towards imposing
sanctions on Iran Air."
